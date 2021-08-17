Appeal to find suspected hit-and-run driver
- Published
Police are appealing for help to trace a man believed to be behind the wheel during a fatal hit-and-run crash.
A 63-year-old man and his dog died at the scene of the crash on Redditch Road in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, at about 17:45 BST on Sunday.
West Mercia Police believe 28-year-old James Bullock was driving the vehicle involved, which failed to stop.
He is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Two more people are in custody.
"We believe that Mr Bullock is the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the fatal collision on Redditch Road in Alvechurch on Sunday and we would ask that if anyone has information regarding his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible," Sgt Liam Bennett said.
The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch, adding that the suspect has links to the Malvern, Kidderminster and Hollywood areas.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk