Amputee gets blue badge after 'leg will not re-grow' letter
- Published
A special constable who lost a leg in an accident has described his doctor as a "legend" for writing to the council after he was rejected for a blue badge.
Ben Perry's right leg was amputated in 2018 after he was hit by a car.
However, when it came time to renew his blue badge, he said he was told he did not qualify and was told to supply more evidence of his disability.
In a letter, shared by Mr Perry on Twitter, his doctor told the council his leg was unlikely to "re-grow".
The update has attracted more than 9,000 retweets and hundreds of comments, many from people with similar experiences.
He said he had since been approved for a new blue badge by Worcestershire County Council.
An excerpt of the letter shared online says: "This [the amputation] has left him severely debilitated with chronic phantom limb syndrome and perpetual pain in his stump which on some days allows him to be independently mobile and other days leaves him unable to walk independently.
"I would be grateful if you could take this into account... It is of course unlikely that this situation will change unless medical science allows us to re-grow a new leg for him."
I’ve recently tried to renew my blue badge but was told I didn’t qualify for one and to supply more evidence of my disability.— Ben. (@benperry_2001) August 29, 2021
After an appointment with my doctor, he composed a letter for me…
Please can we show some appreciation for this legend 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WahKMkne9q
Mr Perry, who returned to policing in Redditch in July, asked Twitter users to "show some appreciation for this legend".
Worcestershire County Council has been approached for comment.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Perry said he did not expect his tweet to "take off" as much as it had and addressed some negative comments from people who questioned why he would need a blue badge.
He said he needed to open his car door wider than most people in order to swing his prosthetic leg in and out, while on other days he was in so much pain he needed to use a wheelchair.
On these occasions, he said the blue badge was "critical to maintaining my independence".
Mr Perry had been returning home from a work event in March 2018 when he stopped to assist the driver of a car that had aquaplaned and hit the central reservation.
He was struck by another vehicle and spent 23 weeks in hospital, while the driver was later convicted of driving without due care and attention and driving with defective tyres.
Who can get a blue badge?
- Someone who receives the higher rate of the mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
- Someone who cannot walk more than 50 metres
- If you are registered blind (severely sight impaired)
- They are issued by local authorities and cost up to £10 in England and £20 in Scotland, the scheme is free in Wales
Source: Department for Transport
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk