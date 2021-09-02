Herefordshire Covid recovery plan: Free weekend bus rides
Bus services in Herefordshire are going to be free at weekends under the county's Covid-19 recovery plans.
The county council said it had £6m to support the revival of the area in the wake of the pandemic.
Weekend bus travel will be free from 4 September, with new services introduced on Sundays and no limit on how often people ride.
Councillor John Harrington said he hoped the move would last for "at least a year".
He said: "The scheme will help to connect people and communities and provide a kick start to the local economy."
The council said the only condition of the scheme was that journeys had to be entirely within county borders.
The additional Sunday services will serve locations including Bromyard, Ledbury, Leominster, Kington and Colwall.
People taking advantage of the offer are being recommended by the local authority to wear a mask while travelling.
