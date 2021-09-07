BBC News

Brenda Venables: Husband denies Kempsey septic tank murder

A man has denied murdering his wife whose remains were found in a septic tank 37 years after she disappeared.

Brenda Venables was reported missing from their then home in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 1982 when she was 48.

David Venables, 88, now of a different Kempsey address, entered his not guilty plea at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was bailed until a trial set for 7 June next year.

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found at the couple's former home on 12 July, 2019.

Mr Venables was charged earlier this year with the murder of his wife between 2 and 5 May, 1982.

