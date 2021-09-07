Pedestrians killed in crash with motorcyclist in Kington
Two pedestrians have died after they were struck by a motorcycle.
The man and woman were confirmed dead at the scene on Newton Lane in Kington, Herefordshire, at 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics also treated the motorcyclist, a man, for potentially serious injuries.
He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he is undergoing further treatment, the ambulance service said.
