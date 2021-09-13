Woman denies murder over Worcester body find
- Published
A woman has denied murder over the discovery of a body at an address in Worcester.
Janet Mason, 69, was pronounced dead at the property on Green Lane on 9 March, West Mercia Police said.
The accused, Jessica Crane, from Hillside Close, Worcester, entered a plea of not guilty at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.
The 49-year-old was remanded into custody and awaits a date to be set for her trial.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.