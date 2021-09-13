BBC News

Woman denies murder over Worcester body find

image captionThe body of 69-year-old Janet Mason was found at an address on Green Lane, Worcester, in March

A woman has denied murder over the discovery of a body at an address in Worcester.

Janet Mason, 69, was pronounced dead at the property on Green Lane on 9 March, West Mercia Police said.

The accused, Jessica Crane, from Hillside Close, Worcester, entered a plea of not guilty at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

The 49-year-old was remanded into custody and awaits a date to be set for her trial.

