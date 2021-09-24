Plan for 92 new homes on edge of Worcester approved
Almost 100 homes will be built on the edge of Worcester after contested plans were backed by councillors.
The proposal by developer Rooftop Housing will see 92 homes built on the former Ketch car boot sale site next to the A4440 Southern Link Road.
Worcester City Council's planning committee approved the plan at the second time of asking having deferred a decision in July.
There was concern about designs for the planned three-storey apartment block.
The plan was backed by five votes to one, with five abstentions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
