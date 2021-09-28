New walking and cycling bridge in Worcester approved
A new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has been given the go-ahead.
The project to deliver the bridge, over the River Severn between Gheluvelt Park and Kepax, was approved by a county council committee.
Kepax Bridge aims to provide improved cycle and pedestrian connectivity to the north of the city and "to enhance links along the riverside", the authority said.
A "detailed programme" for the works will now be developed.
Cabinet member Alan Amos said the council had delivered a number of schemes to improve walking and cycling routes, including initiatives in and around Bromsgrove and refurbishing Sabrina Bridge in Worcester.
