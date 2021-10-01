Rape support service disappointed over wait for council funding
A rape and sexual abuse support centre has said its future remains in doubt, because of a wait for council funding.
The West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (WMRSASC) said it needed at least £800,000 to meet current demand and clear the waiting list.
It said it was expecting £100,000 from Worcestershire County Council which was pledged months ago, albeit informally.
The local authority said it was "working with partners" to support the charity "sustainably and long-term".
The support centre gets some funding from the Ministry of Justice and the local police and crime commissioner.
"We were led to believe that Worcestershire County Council had pledged £100,000, however we have since been informed that whilst funding had potentially been identified that no formal commitment or decision has been made," a spokesperson for WMRSASC said.
It said the longer the wait went on, "the less chance there is of funding being received".
"It is very disappointing, but we are hopeful that the council will fulfil its original pledge, especially given the level of support received from elected councillors on 15 July."
WMRSASC said it had received £220,000 from Herefordshire Council and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, which had allowed some services to remain operating, but has not taken on new referrals.
The organisation told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that before closing its waiting list it had been receiving on average 55 referrals a month.
"We know that every month we remain closed, vulnerable survivors are left without support," it said.
The county council said it was "committed to working with partners to understand the need in this area in Worcestershire and plan a sustainable long-term way forward".
"We've made some great progress working with partners over the last few years to provide preventative as well as community services in a number of key areas and we're really keen for this to continue where we can," Councillor Karen May said.
