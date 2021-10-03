Worcester elephant hospice fundraiser targeted by thieves
Equipment and merchandise worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a charity fundraising event.
St Richard's Hospice said staff discovered the theft on Saturday morning at its Big Parade Farewell Event in Worcester.
Dozens of large decorated elephant sculptures are being displayed at Worcestershire County Cricket Club before an auction later this month.
Extra security has now been put in place.
Worcester's Big Parade saw sculptures and two interactive digital art installations form a trail through the city's streets and open spaces.
The show, which runs this weekend and next, is a final chance to see the herd of sculptures in one place.
Audio-visual equipment that was part of an installation to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing was among items stolen from a locked marquee in the early hours of Saturday, said the hospice.
Fundraising director, Tricia Cavell, said the team had been left devastated by "what appears to be a calculated act that took place between overnight security patrols."
"We brought our elephant parade to the city to raise awareness of and funds for the care that we provide to local people, something we offer free of charge to those in need," she said.
"We are so sad that our event would be targeted in this way and that thieves have taken items which serve to raise funds for our care."
The elephant sculptures were unaffected and the sold-out event is open as normal on Sunday.
