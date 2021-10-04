Burst water main closes Kidderminster town centre road
- Published
A major road in Kidderminster has been closed while agencies deal with a burst water main.
Comberton Hill, which connects the town's railway station with the A451, is expected to remain closed "for a long time", the local authority says.
Flooding has led to "substantial damage to the carriageway", adds Worcestershire County Council.
The Worcester section of the ringway also had to be shut, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
Water company Severn Trent confirmed it was in attendance and working to repair the damage.
Reportedly among the problems is a collapsed drain, say police.
Severn Trent said the burst pipe may also be causing water supply issues to people in the area.
