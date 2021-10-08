Woman who killed her mother in Cradley given hospital order
A woman who stabbed her mother to death has been made subject of an indefinite hospital order.
Susanna Van Marle, 69, was found dead at an address on Finchers Corner in Cradley, Herefordshire, on 26 September 2020.
Laura Van Marle, 41, of no fixed address, was sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday.
A second charge of wounding a 73-year-old man was dropped by prosecutors.
