Woman demands police apology over Covid lockdown case
- Published
A woman wrongly taken to court over claims she broke Covid lockdown rules said she had been through "torture".
West Mercia officers visited Andrea Lloyd's home in Rubery, Worcestershire, in November 2020, as her ex-partner was dropping their son off.
She was fined for breaking household-mixing rules, and taken to court when she refused to pay - but the case was dropped the day it was due to be heard.
The force said its officers had faced "unprecedented circumstances".
The restrictions at the time allowed two households to be linked "for the purposes of informal childcare" for a child aged 13 or under.
The Crown Prosecution Service said: "Having examined the details of this case, we concluded it did not meet our legal test for a prosecution, and it was discontinued."
Ms Lloyd said two police officers knocked on her door within minutes of her ex-partner's arrival and she tried to explain he was part of their support bubble.
But she said: "They would not listen to rhyme nor reason."
A £200 fine was then issued, but the 44-year-old care-worker refused to pay it and said: "I knew I wasn't in the wrong. I'd researched the regulations.
"I'm a key worker. So I know what's right and I know what's wrong."
Case dismissed
When she received a court summons for non-payment of the fine, she said: "I was really scared, really, really worried and concerned."
After an 11-month wait, which she said had been "torture", she travelled to Worcester Magistrates' Court to have her case heard.
"The Crown Prosecution didn't turn up so a barrister had to fill in for him and straight away he said we weren't in breach of it at all, it's unnecessary and said that we think the case should be dismissed."
She said she had a "big cry" and was very relieved, but the experience had left her "very, very, angry" and wanting an apology from the force.
In a statement, West Mercia Police said it would "respect the decision of the court".
"Officers were faced with unprecedented circumstances during the lockdown restrictions and we attempted to strike the right balance between education and use of the legislation," it added.
