Worcester hospice fundraiser elephants sold at auction
Giant elephant sculptures that had been displayed around Worcester as part of an art trail have been sold at auction.
The 30 individually-designed pieces forming the town's Big Parade raised £368,800 for St Richard's Hospice.
Two of the sculptures were each sold for £36,000 at the event on Thursday.
Organisers said they had been left feeling "overwhelmed" at the amount raised saying it would make a "significant difference" to the organisation.
A similar giraffe trail in 2018 led to the hospice receiving £210,000.
This year's initiative saw the sculptures and two interactive digital art installations form a trail about six miles (9.7km) long through the city's streets and open spaces.
Sara Matthews, from the hospice, said she had not expected anything like the figure raised.
"I'm still shell-shocked to be honest," she added.
"With the last 18 months it's been a very different time for everybody and we just didn't know what it was going to be like."
Earlier this month equipment and merchandise valued at thousands of pounds was stolen from an event where the elephants were displayed.
"We are so grateful for every pound pledged which will help us care for patients, their loved ones and bereaved people across Worcestershire," said the charity.
