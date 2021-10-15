Hereford gets £2m grant for house building on car park
Hereford is to get £2m from the government to build 210 new homes on a large city centre car park, despite concerns it is prone to flooding.
The Merton Meadow car park is one of 110 projects to get redevelopment money from the £58m Brownfield Land Release Fund.
Hereford MP Jesse Norman said in a tweet the funding was "great news".
But after flooding concerns were raised, he replied: "I agree about the potential flood risk."
Mr Norman, Conservative, said he had seen flooding there first-hand "having moved sandbags to protect houses in Edgar Street and Newtown Road from flooding".
But he said: "This is one for Herefordshire Council as planning authority,"
The car park, next to Hereford FC's Edgar Street ground, is owned by the council and was considered for affordable housing in 2013.
But it has flooded following heavy rain and local resident and campaigner Dr Nichola Geeson tweeted: "It does not make any sense to build on Merton Meadow with one of highest flood risks in Hereford.
"Can the £2m be diverted to other more suitable brownfield sites please?"
Other people tweeted their surprise the site had received government funding and linked to lists of stories about the flooding there.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said the Brownfield Land Release Fund "will help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces" and allow more "high-quality, affordable homes" to be built.
