Concerns over rural Worcester solar farm plan
- Published
Concerns have been raised that a planned solar farm would spoil the natural beauty of neighbouring sites.
The scheme, proposed by BRL Solar UK, is for a 50-acre operation earmarked for Birchall Green Farm near Worcester.
Some residents say they are worried about disruption during a six-month construction period and a loss of farmland.
The scheme would power 7,000 homes and businesses, according to the planning application.
The document submitted to Malvern Hills District Council stated the solar farm would be in operation for 40 years.
In total, a projected 4,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) would be avoided annually.
But, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, community concerns had also been raised by the 160-member Grimley Solar Farm Action Group, highlighting a potential impact on the neighbouring Monkwood Nature Reserve.
Local resident Keith Palmer said: "Climate change is a hot topic at the moment, and rightly so.
"We all need to do more, but just because solar has some green credentials doesn't mean it should be located anywhere.
"As with everything, there is a time and a place. Consideration must be given to other factors, such as effects on nature and the visual impact.
"This development would ruin the area's character and beauty."
BRL Solar said a number of new hedges would be planted to mask as much of the solar farm as possible, and all public rights of way would remain open.
The solar panels would also not need to be secured into the ground with concrete, allowing sheep to continue grazing between them, it added.
The plans were set to be discussed by Grimley Parish Council at a meeting on Monday evening.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk