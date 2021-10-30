BBC News

M5: Lanes closed after lorry crashes in Worcestershire

Published
Image source, CMPG
Image caption, The lorry jack-knifed between junctions four and three of the M5, police said

A jack-knifed lorry has closed a stretch of the M5 motorway in Worcestershire.

The northbound side was closed between junctions five, near Droitwich, and three at about 10:00 BST but police reopened one lane at 11:30.

The lorry was left in a dangerous position and diesel leaked across the carriageway, the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said.

It added a lamppost had been damaged and could fall onto the motorway.

Junction one of the M42 southbound has also been shut along with one lane on the southbound side of the M5 from junction three, due to damage to the central reservation.

Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes as West Mercia Police said there were significant delays on surrounding roads.

Image caption, Drivers have been warned of long delays on routes around the M5 in Worcestershire by West Mercia Police

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.