M5: Lanes closed after lorry crashes in Worcestershire
- Published
A jack-knifed lorry has closed a stretch of the M5 motorway in Worcestershire.
The northbound side was closed between junctions five, near Droitwich, and three at about 10:00 BST but police reopened one lane at 11:30.
The lorry was left in a dangerous position and diesel leaked across the carriageway, the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said.
It added a lamppost had been damaged and could fall onto the motorway.
Junction one of the M42 southbound has also been shut along with one lane on the southbound side of the M5 from junction three, due to damage to the central reservation.
Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes as West Mercia Police said there were significant delays on surrounding roads.
