Man admits drug conspiracy over amphetamine lab found near Redditch
- Published
A man has admitted to conspiring to supply drugs and money laundering after a "large scale" lab capable of producing amphetamine was uncovered.
The lab was found in outbuildings on Ullenhall Lane near Redditch in April by officers from the National Crime Agency and Warwickshire Police.
John Keet, from Buckinghamshire, entered guilty pleas at at Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court.
Three other men denied various drugs offences at the same court on Friday.
The defendants:
- John Keet, 40, of Middle Meadow, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and amphetamine and conspiracy to produce amphetamine and money laundering.
- Andrew Gurney, 51, of Middle Meadow Avenue, Quinton, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to the production and supply of amphetamine and possession of criminal property.
- Keith Davis, 55, of Hornbeam House Brayfield Way, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis, production of amphetamine and money laundering.
- Bartosz Kaminski, 26, of Grovewood, Henley-in -Arden, West Midlands, pleaded not guilty to the production of amphetamine offences.
The men were all remanded into custody ahead of another hearing at the same court on 28 January.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.