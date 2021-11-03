Wye Valley NHS Trust suspends visiting due to Covid rise
- Published
A hospital trust has suspended visiting on most of its wards due to rising Covid-19 cases.
Tighter restrictions on visiting came into effect on Wednesday at the Wye Valley NHS Trust, which operates Hereford County Hospital.
Herefordshire reported 448 cases per 100,000 people in the week from 23 to 29 October while the average area in England had 432.
Chief nursing officer Lucy Flanagan said it was a "difficult decision".
The trust also operates community hospitals in Bromyard, Leominster and Ross-on-Wye.
It said it wanted to help protect patients by reducing the risk of someone bringing Covid on to wards.
"This has been a difficult decision to make as we know the benefits visitors can make to the recovery of our patients.
"But with the increased spread of the virus in the community and cases on our wards, we've decided to temporarily suspend visiting on safety grounds with a few exceptions," said Ms Flanagan.
The exceptions are on compassionate grounds and visitors will be allowed on wards if the patient is receiving end-of-life care, is in receipt of bad news, faces a life-changing illness or injury or needs specific support and will benefit from a visitor.
There is also some exceptions for stroke patients and there are no changes to visiting restrictions on the children's ward, special care baby unit and in maternity.
