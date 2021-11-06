Thousands of knitted poppies on display at village church
- Published
A display of nearly 4,000 knitted poppies has gone on display outside a village church.
It started as a post-lockdown project for neighbours Angela Fowler and Elaine Stevens, in Fladbury, Worcestershire, who said they were surprised by its success.
The display outside the village church was created to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
It has also raised money for the Poppy Appeal.
The pair started by getting people in the village involved, but the idea spread and they received contributions from all around the country and ended up with 3,902 poppies.
Ms Fowler said: "We never ever realised that it would get as big as this."
As well as raising money for the poppy appeal, it's aiming to tell the stories of those who died in both world wars.
Ms Stevens said: "To be part of a project where I met members of the community and build those friendships has just been amazing."