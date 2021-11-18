Council says bus firm cutting some services in Hereford
A bus operator is withdrawing "a large proportion of its commercial services in Hereford" from 1 January, a council says.
Herefordshire Council said it had asked Yeomans to delay until April, which would provide time to put alternatives in place, but said the firm declined.
It added it would seek to tender some replacement services, which would guarantee school services continuing.
The company has been asked to comment by the BBC.
Discussions had taken place with the firm to request "they delay their withdrawal of services" until April, which would "provide time for the council and local operators to plan and put in place alternatives to ensure continuity of service", the authority said.
The council was talking with other operators regarding "replacing the withdrawn services, or putting in place alternatives on a commercial basis so that some continuity of service might be maintained".
But due to the "very limited timescales involved", it was unclear if any operators would have enough time to set up alternative services, it added.
The authority said it recently submitted an £18.3m bid to the Department for Transport and hoped to receive more funding to invest in buses from April next year.
The council said it had decided to bring forward plans for improving bus services and was requesting formal proposals from operators for a better service for Hereford.
Depending on proposals and confirmation of money from government, it was hoped new services could start "as soon as April".
The council said in the interim it would seek to tender "some replacement services which will be in place from January".
This would "guarantee the continuation of essential services, including school services, as the council progresses permanent proposals for the city network".
