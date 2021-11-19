Waste collection changes planned in Herefordshire
- Published
Plans for a new weekly food waste collection service in Herefordshire have been revealed, but black bags will only be collected every three weeks.
The council is proposing having paper and card collected on week one, plastic, cans and glass on week two and all other waste on week three.
A fortnightly seasonal garden waste service would be part of changes introduced from late 2023.
The proposals are set to be considered at a cabinet meeting on 25 November.
Separating paper and card from other items would lead to more being accepted by recycling companies, the council said.
It added changes underpin targets agreed by the cabinet last July to reduce household waste by 36% to less than 330kg a year and more than double "the county's reuse and recycling rates" from 40% to 85% by 2035.
The authority said it hoped to end sending any waste to landfill by 2035 and this was part of its commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Black bags would be collected every three weeks instead of every two under the plans.
The council said the contract with its current waste and recycling collection partner was due to end in 2023 and could not be extended.
