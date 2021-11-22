'UK's dullest man' creates Redditch's best benches calendar
The self-proclaimed dullest man in Britain has launched a 2022 calendar dedicated to a town's benches.
Kevin Beresford, who lives in Redditch, Worcestershire, said he liked "to take photos of English life that nobody else would bother with".
Best Benches of Redditch will join other calendars he has produced, including best car parks and prisons.
"My calendars are unique," Mr Beresford said, adding: "We're fed up of six packs now and David Beckham."
Mr Beresford is a member of the Dull Men's Club, where he said the only condition to entry was "having a dull hobby".
He said he wore his membership as "a badge of honour" because "it's sexy being dull".
He chose benches as his subject this year after simply spotting some he liked while out walking and deciding to take a photo.
"Artists have always focussed on the mundane," he said. "You got Tracey Emin's unmade bed and Andy Warhol would have a can of soup would he not."
Mr Beresford said he was "egalitarian" when choosing his monthly subjects and did not "just take photos of the ones on a nice spot". People can expect to see all varieties of benches represented, including those littered with cigarette butts, he said.
The keen photographer is already looking ahead to his 2023 calendar, which he is hoping will be inspired by his favourite rubbish dumps.
