Droitwich grandad with MND raises nearly £4k by making gift tags
A former postman with motor neurone disease has raised nearly £4,000 for research into the disease by making Christmas gift tags.
John Adams, of Droitwich, was diagnosed with MND over four years ago. He now uses a voice machine to communicate and has limited use of his hands.
But the 77-year-old said he had stayed positive and wanted to help "find a cure for future generations".
"He uses a bell to get attention and when he heard he just kept ringing his bell," said his daughter Helen Millward.
She added her father was well known in Droitwich where he worked as a postman for 30 years and was involved with local football teams.
He has received support on his fundraising page and also sold about 500 packs of gift tags he made with family and friends, she said.
"His mission is to raise as much money as he can for research to ensure no families go through the hurt we have gone through," she said.
"He was recently in hospital for two weeks with a serious infection and the doctors were amazed that he was sat up in bed making gift tags. He refused to rest."
His diagnosis came as a "total shock" for the family in 2016 when Ms Millward and her brother were told he was expected to live between a year and 18 months.
"He was a very fit man. He never sat in and was always outside in the garden. He had two allotments and would take vegetables to local people and was always part of the community," she said.
But she said his positive attitude had remained and he was appreciating each day and often sent supportive messages to other people with MND.
"MND has affected every part of his body but one thing that has never been affected is his mind," Ms Millward said.
Writing of his attitude on his fundraising page, Mr Adams said: "One thing this horrendous disease can not take away is my sense of humour, I smile and laugh every day.
"I treasure every minute I spend with my family and friends."
