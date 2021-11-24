Credenhill school 'circuit break' tackle Covid case rise
- Published
A primary school in Herefordshire has closed to pupils for a week in a bid to tackle a rise in cases of Covid-19.
St Mary's CofE Primary School in Credenhill, said it had already closed its Year Six and Year Three classes due to a "significant increase" in cases of the virus.
But despite "best efforts" cases have continued to increase and on Monday took the decision to temporarily close to pupils.
The school will reopen on 30 November.
Herefordshire had 477 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the week from 13 to the 19 November, above the England average of 445.
In total it had 924 cases, up by 129 from the previous week.
In a letter to parents, head teacher Bernie Davies said all pupils will be asked to complete a lateral flow test in the 24 hours before returning to school.
Pupils have returned to online learning, she said, and have worked on advice from the local authority and Public Health England on the decision to close.
In the letter, Mrs Davies added: "The purpose of this break is to act as a 'circuit breaker' and cease the transmission of COVID-19 throughout the school.
"As such the school will be completely closed to all pupils."
Key worker places are also not being provided during this period, she said.
