BBC News

Storm Arwen: Falling stone damages Worcester Cathedral

Published
Image source, @BISHOPWORCESTER
Image caption,
Part of a pinnacle fell from a tower at Worcester Cathedral and damaged the north choir aisle's roof

Repairs are under way at a cathedral after part of its roof was damaged during Storm Arwen.

On Friday, a piece of masonry fell from a tower at Worcester Cathedral and pierced the north choir aisle roof.

A team of experts is conducting investigations and weather-proofing the damaged area, the cathedral said.

Dean of the cathedral, the Very Reverend Peter Atkinson, said the repairs to the medieval building would require "a great deal of care".

Image source, Worcester Cathedral
Image caption,
The Very Reverend Dr Peter Atkinson said the vault had "buckled under the impact"

The cathedral was built between 1084 and 1504.

Bishop of Worcester, the Rt Revd Dr John Inge, shared an image of the roof on Twitter and said the falling stonework had caused "extensive damage".

The cathedral was closed to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, with some services cancelled.

Dean Dr Atkinson said part of a pinnacle from the tower had fallen and was lodged between the roof and the vault, which has also been damaged.

Image source, Worcester Cathedral
Image caption,
A team of experts is on-site conducting investigations and weather-proofing the affected area

He said it was unclear how much the repairs would cost at the moment, nor how long they would take. The affected part of the cathedral is expected to be closed for some time.

"We know what needs to be done, nothing is easy when it comes to a medieval building," he said.

"[The repair] is going to require a great deal of care and huge skill and expertise, but we know what needs to be done to prop the vault up from below and then very carefully to begin to repair the roof above it."

The Dean added the cathedral team expected to continue with their Christmas plans, but they were unable to release additional tickets for the Christmas Carol and Crib Services as initially planned.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The cathedral was temporarily closed to visitors but reopened on Monday

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.