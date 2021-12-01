Measures to help Worcester businesses after road closure
- Published
Measures are being put forward to support businesses following a road closure.
Part of Broad Street has been closed at its junction with Angel Place while emergency work is carried out to make safe a building owned by the Crown Estate, Worcester City Council said.
One trader said businesses are being affected at a key time for Christmas shopping.
The Crown Estate has been approached for comment.
Tim Evans, owner of Toys and Games of Worcester, said the council has been "excellent" in its aid to traders, but there is a "growing anger, resentment and frustration" at a lack of response from Crown Estates on the situation.
"There is no other opportunity to make back the money we are losing every hour that this street closure is in place," he said.
"We were all playing football in Broad Street this morning, we should have had a dozen people in every shop from the moment we opened to the moment we closed but instead we had a handful of customers.
"After the two years we have had, with three Covid closures, hospitality and retail in Worcester in a third of the city centre is being hit at one of its most important weekends for decades."
The building at 53-54 Broad Street, recently home to Poundland, has been undergoing repair work since May, the city council said.
Pedestrians can reach lower Broad Street from Angel Place through CrownGate shopping centre, it said.
It is providing financial support to businesses through Covid grant funding from the government.
With the city set to host its Victorian Christmas Fayre from Thursday, the council said it will be putting a subsidised children's fun fair ride next to the affected traders, to attract shoppers to the area.
Leader of the council, Marc Bayliss said: "We have pulled out all the stops to help them, and I hope these steps will encourage shoppers to make the most of what these traders have to offer and that the businesses will appreciate the financial support we are providing."
Lower Broad Street traders making their own entertainment during Angel Place closurePosted by Toys & Games Of Worcester on Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk