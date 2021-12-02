West Midlands Trains: Driver training backlog to take months to clear
A railway company says it could be next summer until its driver shortage problem is resolved.
Passengers have complained of cancellations, with West Midlands Trains blaming the coronavirus pandemic for delaying new drivers' training.
The company said there were more than 100 drivers whose training was incomplete.
It added the problem was made worse by retirements and drivers asking for Christmas leave.
Spokesperson Francis Thomas said the number of cancellations caused by driver shortage had been "tough, particularly during half term" and while there had been improvements since then, there were further "challenges" ahead due to the Christmas leave issue.
He said the company had taken on a lot of trainee drivers just before the coronavirus struck.
"The pandemic meant we had to suspend training for seven months, so we're playing catch-up," he said. "We should have all those drivers out there now."
He explained driver training normally took a year, but added he hoped to have some finish their qualifications after Christmas.
The pandemic has also delayed the delivery of new trains, says Mr Thomas who expects them by the end of 2022.
He promised extra carriages for peak time services from 12 December.
A new timetable is due to be introduced on that date and departure times on some routes will change, says West Midlands Trains.
It advised people to check online timetables before travelling.
