Herefordshire sees coastal tourism plan move inland
What is thought to be England's first inland Destination Business Improvement District (BID) is to be set up in Herefordshire.
It is also thought to be the first of its type to cover a whole county.
A BID is a businesses-led body formed to improve the fortunes of commercial areas.
But a number of established tourist destinations have set up special versions to meet their particular needs, including coastal areas.
While Herefordshire had all the ingredients to make an "incredible destination" it had remained under the radar, said local Destination BID chairman Joe Evans.
He said: "The BID secures the funds and provides the structure which allows Herefordshire to truly have its time, to take control of how we move forward to promote this special slice of England in the very best way possible, protecting our precious natural environment while allowing business to thrive and develop."
About 300 BIDS exist across the country, with Destination BIDs covering places including the Isle of Wight.
Herefordshire's Destination BID is set to start operating in January.
