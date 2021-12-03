Fire destroys Worcestershire barn with 200 tonnes of straw
- Published
A large fire has destroyed an agricultural building in Worcestershire.
The blaze involving 200 tonnes of straw broke out shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday, on Main Street Bishampton, near Pershore.
At its height, about 30 firefighters were called to tackle the fire, with flames seen for miles around.
People were advised to avoid the village while firefighters worked to contain the fire.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters would to remain at the 10m (33ft) by 30m (98ft) building throughout the morning, to make sure the fire was out.
The fire service said an investigation will begin once it is safe to enter.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk