Avian flu outbreak identified at Shobdon poultry farm
- Published
An outbreak of avian flu has been identified at a poultry farm.
Herefordshire Council said the presence of the virus at a farm in Shobdon area had been confirmed by the government's Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on Thursday.
It said "immediate steps" had been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading.
The acting director of public health said the risk to the public was "very low".
In a bid to limit the spread of the virus the government introduced bird housing measures on 29 November requiring all bird keepers in the UK to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity protocols.
Dr Rebecca Howell-Jones said the the UK Food Standards Agency advises that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.
"The most important thing is that keepers of poultry and captive birds in the county continue to follow the guidance to keep birds inside and to be vigilant for any signs of disease," she said.
Kate James, Lead Health Protection Practitioner at UK Health Security Agency West Midlands, added it was offering public health advice "as a precaution" to workers who had contact with the affected birds.