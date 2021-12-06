BBC News

Kidderminster industrial estate fire: Smoke seen from miles around

Published
Media caption,
Footage captures Kidderminster industrial blaze

Smoke can be seen from miles around Kidderminster where a main road has been closed as crews tackle an industrial estate fire.

They were called to flooring distribution firm MCD at Hoo Farm Industrial Estate at about 10:20 GMT.

The fire was in a single-storey building with 30% of it ablaze on the arrival of the first crew, the fire service said.

The A449 was shut in the area along with other routes around the ring road.

About 80 firefighters are tackling the flames.

Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service chief fire officer Jon Pryce tweeted that the service and partners would be there "for the next few days".

Image source, @HWFireJLaight
Image caption,
The fire service asked people to avoid the area

The ambulance service has been at the scene, but it has not had to treat anyone.

It tweeted that due to large amounts of smoke, all local residents were advised to keep doors and windows shut where possible.

Image source, @Villa_Nik
Image caption,
Crews were called at about 10:20 GMT
Image source, @HWFireChief
Image caption,
Twenty fire engines have been at the scene

One man, who lives about a mile away, said he could see a "huge plume of black smoke; flames right in the black cloud".

He added: "I've never seen flames like it."

BBC Hereford & Worcester reporter Justyn Surrall said: "Driving over from Droitwich earlier on I could see the flames licking up into the air from quite some distance.

"This can be seen for miles around."

Image source, Charles Annable
Image caption,
The blaze was in a single-storey building, the fire service said

