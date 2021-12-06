Murder charge and arrest after man's death in Kington
A man has been charged with murder and another charged with grievous bodily harm after a man's death.
The charges relate to an incident in Kington, Herefordshire, on 2 December that led to the death of 51-year-old Carl Dyche, police said.
Ajay Price, 19, of Main Street, Kington, is charged with murder and will appear in court later.
John Locke, 33, of Greenfields, Kington, was charged with grievous bodily harm.
He appeared in court over the weekend, police said.
Another man, a 29-year-old also from Kington, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
The West Mercia force did not release any more information surrounding the circumstances of the incident.
