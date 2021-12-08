Droitwich woman's WW2 memories on conscription anniversary
A woman has remembered her role in World War Two on the eightieth anniversary of women being called into service.
On 8 December 1941, just before the USA joined the war, the UK government brought in conscription of women.
Marge Barton, then living in Birmingham, became a teleprinter operator.
Now 101, and living in Droitwich in Worcestershire, she said she had "clear" memories of conscription.
She said she was "very proud" of having been part of the war effort, and was "pleased" to have been called up.
"We had the choice of which branch to go, whether we wanted to go into the RAF, the Navy or into the Army, I chose the Army and I wanted to be a teleprinter operator, so that was the Royal Corps of Signals," she said.
She completed her basic training, before being based near Bradford to join the corps, before heading to Cambridge and Essex.
Ms Barton said she was never aware of any "fear", adding "We just got on with our job".
While based at Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire, she learned the D Day landings had taken place on 6 June 1944.
"It came up on my teleprinter at 08:30 that morning that British and Canadian troops had landed in northern France and I just started at the item on the printer for a minute and I had a feeling of, a slight feeling of hope because it had been such a long time since we had any good news.
"And then my immediate thought was whether there was a friend of mine there.
"I realised the importance of it, and what a big event it was going to be, but that came to me later when we saw all the things that happened."
