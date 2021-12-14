Droitwich: MND fundraiser's 'tree of hope' attracts hundreds of messages
- Published
People from around the world have sent messages for a "tree of hope" set up by a man with motor neurone disease.
John Adams, 77, is raising money for MND research by displaying messages on a Christmas tree in his front garden in exchange for donations.
Family and friends have been "amazed" by the response, which includes well-wishers from Australia and America.
Mr Adams, of Droitwich, has raised nearly £8,000 through the project and by making festive gift tags.
The former postman's new fundraising drive began after he was given a tree by garden centre Webbs and hundreds of people have since written messages on baubles.
News of the appeal spread overseas via social media.
People have written messages to loved ones or supportive notes to Mr Adams.
One says "Best of luck John, you're a legend" - and another has: "Love to the MND Warrior. Nancy, USA."
Mr Adams was diagnosed with MND in 2017 and now uses a voice machine to communicate. He has limited use of his hands.
But his daughter Helen Millward said he had kept his positive attitude and sense of humour.
Mr Adams has been moved by the response to his fundraising appeal.
He told the BBC: "I am very proud of the people of Droitwich and the rest of the world, it made me think of how generous people can be.
"It's four years tomorrow I was diagnosed with MND and given 18 months to live. I certainly showed them, I'm inspirational."
Liz Holloway, one of his carers, said: "We have had lots of people come up, people walking past stop to have a look at the tree. It's been lovely. Really nice.
"There's been [messages from] South Africa, America, Australia, so it's been absolutely incredible.
"But for John it's really lifted his spirits. He loves looking at it out through his window and just the support from everyone has been absolutely amazing."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk