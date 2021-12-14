Woman, 77, injured in Droitwich hit-and-run crash
A woman suffered leg injuries when she was struck in a hit-and-run collision, police said.
The 77-year-old was pushing a small shopping trolley at 12:20 GMT in Victoria Square in Droitwich, Worcestershire, on Friday when she was hit by a driver who failed to stop.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance, West Mercia Police said.
The force would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened or have dashcam or CCTV footage.
