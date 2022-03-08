French Alps holiday rep back on the slopes after Covid
By Stephanie Miskin
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
A holiday rep who was left homeless and without a job during the pandemic is back at work after almost two years.
Stuart Skyrme was flown back to England from Austria in March 2020 when borders closed.
After "an unnerving start" to the season when France tightened its Covid restrictions, the 54-year-old is now in the French Alps welcoming tourists.
"It's been a hard time for many but it's nice to be coming out of the other side," said Stuart, of Hereford.
Stuart flew out to Tignes in December 2021 expecting to welcome hundreds of skiers and snowboarders, however work came to a standstill for almost six weeks when British tourists weren't able to cross the border.
He said things were now "almost back to normal" with hotels at full capacity during half term and "inundated with people".
Stuart got a job as a Tesco delivery driver after his holiday rep dream came to a temporary halt. He was one of thousands of people in the travel industry to seek work outside the industry.
The former plumber returned to Hereford, where he grew up and worked for 20 years, with all of his belongings in two bags - but never let go of the prospect of returning to his beloved career.
This summer Stuart will be worked as a team manager on the Greek island of Kos.
"It's been a rollercoaster ride," he said. "At times I think [Covid] took two years away of my life and career development but now we are getting back on track."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk