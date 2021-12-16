Josh Asbury: Did Covid help us discover our son's cancer?
The family of a nine-year-old boy say it's possible Covid "saved" him after it led to them spotting his cancer.
Josh Asbury, from Evesham in Worcestershire, was diagnosed after his parents raised concerns about his recovery from the virus in September.
Andy and Heather Asbury said it was a "massive shock" when doctors first found air pockets and then a collapsed lung which saw Josh rushed to hospital.
He is now receiving treatment while his family make special Christmas plans.
"In this situation, it's almost like Covid saved him," Mr Asbury said. He wonders whether if Josh had not contracted the virus, he would have had the collapsed lung which eventually led to doctors discovering his cancer.
The family was told Josh had T-lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoma and he is currently having weekly chemotherapy, which is set to increase over the coming weeks.
Over Christmas, Josh has hospital appointments almost every day except 25 December.
The family is isolating now to protect his immune system so he can hopefully see his grandparents on Christmas Day.
"We want him at home, not hospital, so we're locking ourselves away," Mr Asbury said.
Josh was also allowed back to school on Monday after special arrangements were made so he could see a pantomime he was "desperate" to go to.
Despite the sudden diagnosis, his parents say Josh is "troopering through" and has kept his banter and sense of humour - joking after his hair loss that at least he wouldn't need to be checked for nits.
The animal lover has set his sights on a dream trip to Australia once his treatment concludes in 2025 so he can see some of his favourite creatures. A crowdfunder for the trip has so far raised almost £10,000.
"You've got to look at all the positives," Mr Asbury said. "We're just thankful we've found it in time."
