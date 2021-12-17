Plan to create flats next to Ross-on-Wye Market House
Plans have been put forward for a four-storey, town centre flat development.
The proposal has been made for 2-5 High Street, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, immediately beside the town's grade II* listed Market House.
Developers said it would leave the existing red-brick front of the High Street "relatively unchanged", with the existing shop premises refurbished and top floors extended.
Residents have until 22 January to comment on the application.
The roof level on either side of the central four-storey section would be raised and a section of the existing roof would be replaced by a new "roof garden and terraced area", the Local Democracy Reporting service said.
Behind this, a modern four-storey block would be built within the existing property footprint, housing five of the proposed flats, the application added.
In all, the development would comprise of 10 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom flats.
Agent for the developer, S Andrews & Son, of Pwllheli, said the proposal was in line with the Ross neighbourhood plan, approved last year, which invites "development of new housing in the town centre that respects local character, residential amenity and highway safety".
