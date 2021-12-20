Three hospitalised after car hits house in Worcester
Three people have been taken to hospital after a car hit a house, turning a front wall into a pile of bricks.
A gas line was also ruptured during the crash on Bromwich Road, Worcester, at 22:40 GMT on Sunday.
No one inside the house was hurt but West Mercia Police said three people from the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
One is in a critical condition, according to the force.
Police said the 30-year-old driver of the car, a BMW X6, was arrested and remained in police custody.
He is being held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving as well as drink and drug-driving, the force adds.
Damage was caused to both the property and vehicles on the property's driveway.
PC Diane Stevens said, as a precaution, the neighbouring property was evacuated while engineers attended to the damage.
Officers remained at the scene, she said, urging anyone with information, or dash-cam or CCCTV footage of what happened, to contact the force.
