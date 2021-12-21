Tonnes of rubbish cleared by Kidderminster litter pickers
Tonnes of dumped waste have been cleared from a Worcestershire beauty spot by a volunteer group which says more than 2,000 bags have been filled.
The Pick Up Artists, from Kidderminster, have been working for three years to clear rubbish from the lower heathland at Hartlebury Common.
Working with the local authority, the clean-up has cost more than £26,000 taking more than 500 hours of volunteer work. "When we first came there were fridges and sofas everywhere and piles of cans and bottles," said Caz Smith.
Rubbish had also over-spilled into the adjoining lane, she explained.
"You couldn't even drive down it it was that bad."
"It looks wonderful now though.
"You get a sense of achievement afterwards and it's almost quite meditative," she added.
