New Year Honours: MBE for para-athlete Daniel Pembroke

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Daniel Pembroke described his honour as the "icing on the cake of an incredible year"

A para-athlete who broke a record at the Paralympic games has been appointed an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Daniel Pembroke, who has a degenerative sight condition and competed in non-disabled events before switching to para-sport, broke the Paralympic record to win F13 javelin gold at Tokyo 2020.

The 30-year-old, from Hereford, also secured a European record and gold medal at the European Championships.

The honour, he said, was the "icing on the cake of an incredible year".

"It was amazing. I saw 'from Her Majesty' written on her envelope and thought 'My goodness what is all this about'?" he said.

"I had to read it a couple of times... it was quite surreal."

As a junior athlete, Pembroke represented Great Britain in javelin at under-age level, including at the 2011 World Under-20 Championships in Canada.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Pembroke said he was now training to compete next year

However, an elbow injury ended his chances of qualifying for the Olympic Games in 2012 and a combination of that and his deteriorating eyesight saw him step away from the sport until 2019.

He also won gold in June's Para-athletics Europeans in Poland before throwing 69.52m in the F13 final on the ninth day of the Tokyo games in September.

His medal was Paralympics GB's first-ever gold in the men's event.

Pembroke, who also runs his own business, Dan Pembroke Massage Therapy, said: "I've always had quite a natural talent to throw the javelin, but I had such a big break out of athletics, nine years where I made the most of my usable vision travelling around world with my fiancée Martina.

"After the downfall of a big injury, I said goodbye to athletics and really didn't think I'd compete again.

"When I came back from my travels around the world and decided to get back, I didn't realise I would go on this path."

He said he was now in "intensive" training to take part in competitions next year.

Other honours recipients from Herefordshire and Worcestershire include:

  • Bill Wiggin, of Upton Bishop, MP for North Herefordshire, is knighted for political and public service
  • Anthea McIntyre, of Ross-on-Wye, a former MEP for the West Midlands, is appointed a CBE for political and public service
  • Zulkifl Ahmed, 32, a special educational needs and disability group manager at Worcestershire County Council, is appointed an MBE for services to education and to young people
  • Susan Jane Roberts, of Ross-on-Wye, volunteer and trustee of Ross-on-Wye Community Development Trust, is awarded a BEM for services to the community in the town, particularly during Covid-19
  • Sally Jane Robertson, of Hereford, receives a BEM for services to the community in Burghill

