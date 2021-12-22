Upton-upon-Severn: Iron Age settlement found during roundabout works
The foundations of an Iron Age settlement have been uncovered during work to build a new roundabout.
The discoveries, including pottery dating back about 2,250 years, came to light at the site of a junction near Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire.
In August and September digs took place after surveys showed Iron Age remains might be found there.
The finds give a "vital glimpse" into life at the time, archaeologist Robin Jackson said.
The site was first spotted on aerial photos during the planning stage to improve the junction of the A38 and A4104, the county council said.
An initial investigation turned up the pottery which showed the site had been occupied between 300 and 100BC.
Archaeologists also found a large ditched enclosure at the heart of the area which they believe may have been used to protect and distribute cereal harvests.
Only about a third of the site had been explored as excavations were restricted to the area disturbed by work for the roundabout, Mr Jackson said.
"It has given us a vital glimpse into what life would have been like in the Iron Age", he added, and said more analysis of the findings will take place in 2022.
Previous roadworks have uncovered other archaeological finds in the county.
Musket balls and belt buckles were among English Civil War artefacts from the Battle of Worcester in 1651, unearthed during work on the A4440 Southern Link Road, Worcester, in 2019.
