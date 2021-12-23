At home remembrance urged as Hereford vigil postponed
- Published
A candle-lit vigil to remember people lost during the Covid-19 pandemic has been cancelled due to rising cases of the Omicron variant.
The service was being organised at Hereford Cathedral to coincide with events across the country.
Organiser Emma Lewis said, instead, people are being asked to put a picture of their loved one in their window and stand on their doorstep with a candle at 19:00 GMT.
Her mother, Marilyn, died in February.
Ms Lewis said her 80-year-old mother had been in hospital when she contracted the virus.
It meant, she said, her nephew, lost both of his grandmothers to the virus and she wanted to do something to remember her mother as they prepared to celebrate their first Christmas without her.
"I wanted to do something to remember my mum and so my nephew could remember both of his grans," she said.
"We were going to read out a list of names of everyone that's lost their lives, and I have had so many people contact me, it made me realise I am really not alone."
The event was to be held at the same time as nationwide vigils in memory of those who have died during the pandemic by members of the Covid19familiesUK network, but Ms Lewis said "for the safety of everyone we have postponed them all".
It is hoped the vigil can instead be held on 23 March which is the National Day for Bereavement.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk