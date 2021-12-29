River Severn levels monitored over flood fears
- Published
Recent rainfall is keeping river levels high along part of the Severn in Worcestershire, the Environment Agency says.
A flood alert for the county is still in place and flooding of roads and farmland is possible, while levels at Saxons Lode are high but have peaked.
In Shropshire, a flood alert is in place on the rivers Tern and Perry due to rising water levels.
And there is an alert for the River Lugg, near Leominster, Herefordshire.
Further rain is expected and the agency said it was monitoring the situation.
Low-lying land and roads near the River Tern from Wolverley to Newport could be flooded as well as parts of Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.
In Worcestershire, New Street Gate is still closed at Upton-upon-Severn due to flooding and Stourport, Worcester, Severn Stoke, Hylton Road and South Quay could also be affected.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk