Vandalism at Upper Arley church treated as hate crime
Intruders urinated in a chancel next to a village church's altar after a break-in police are treating as a hate crime.
Hand-bells, a donation box and other items were also stolen from St Peter's Church, in Upper Arley, Worcestershire, West Mercia Police said.
During the same night, walls inside the arboretum were spray painted with graffiti tags and other areas daubed with white paint.
It is not known if the incidents on 23 and 24 December are related.
However, this was a line of inquiry, police said.
While inside the church, intruders urinated in the chancel next to the altar, "smashed a leaded window, damaged a piano lid and two pews and tore off the door to the empty wall safe".
They broke into the bell tower and stole a set of hand-bells, two bell ropes, a clock and the bell tower donation box.
Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers.
