Motorway closed after man 'tried to turn car' in Worcestershire
A stretch of motorway in Worcestershire was closed during the early hours after a driver attempted to turn his car into oncoming traffic.
Police were alerted to reports of a vehicle being driven dangerously on the M5 southbound at about 02:00 GMT.
Officers used a tactical manoeuvre to stop the driver after he tried to turn his car around leaving him facing the wrong way on the motorway.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Patrol officers in Worcestershire spotted the car swerving erratically near to junction five at Droitwich.
The road was closed for about 20 minutes to arrest the driver who also failed to provide a breath test.
The car was removed before the road reopened, said West Mercia Police.
