Bromsgrove mother at bedside, of son, five, after Italy crash
- Published
A five-year-old boy is in a medically-induced coma in Italy after being injured in a car crash while visiting his father at Christmas.
A fundraising campaign is under way to support family members who have flown out to be at the bedside of Dominic, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.
His mother, Jordan Hetherington, has given up her job to be with him, and the family fears she could be in Italy for months with no financial support.
More than £17,000 has been raised.
Dominic was seriously hurt in Lombardy on 22 December when the vehicle in which he was travelling collided with a lorry.
His uncle, Corin Hetherington, who has also flown to Italy from his home in Worcestershire, says his nephew, who turns six on 13 January, "is the most amazing, beautiful little boy".
The five-year-old had been on his way to visit his grandparents when the crash happened, Mr Hetherington said.
He added Dominic's father suffered arm and leg injuries, but managed to pull his son from the car and give him CPR before emergency services arrived.
Mr Hetherington said Dominic remained in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and multiple injuries.
Because of Covid restrictions, family visits have been limited and Mr Hetherington says his sister "hasn't got a bed to sleep in".
He said: "She has to stay in a room with other mothers that have children that are ill there and she's sleeping on a chair so it's just really, really difficult at the moment."
An online crowdfunding appeal was set up to support her. Mr Hetherington said they had received donations from all over the world.
"It's absolutely amazing the amount of support and messages," he said.
