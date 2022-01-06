Murder probe after woman found dead near Luston
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Herefordshire.
The 78-year-old's body was discovered by officers who were initially investigating reports a car had hit a lamppost on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye, at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday.
Inquiries led them to the nearby property said West Mercia Police.
A 48-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had attended the Eye Lane crash where a man sustained minor injuries.
Paramedics were then sent to an address, where they confirmed the death of a woman.
