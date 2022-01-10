Mini terrariums in glass objects hidden in Worcester
A Royal Mail worker has a growing social media following after hiding tiny terrariums around his home city.
Ben Newell started making jars full of mosses and ferns in 2019 and sells them online alongside his full-time job.
Over the years, the postman has gained 120,000 followers by creating short Instagram videos showing how he puts the plants in various glass containers.
He creates miniature versions of his work in tiny phials and leaves hints on social media about where they are.
The 30-year-old said making terrariums was a "full-time job in itself".
As well as selling the miniature ecosystems, Mr Newell runs workshops so customers can make their own.
The postman believes because of social media, things such as terrariums are becoming more popular.
"People don't really know about this sort of stuff," said Mr Newell.
"With social media becoming far more prominent in people's lives, this sort of stuff is too," he added.
Mr Newell has made terrariums in small containers such as glass phials and apothecary jars, as well as putting larger plants in fish bowls.
Because of how small some of the terrariums are, he has been able to hide them around Worcester for members of the public to find.
Mr Newell said he was inspired by American Instagrammer Isaac Holzapfel, who hid plants around his hometown of Portland, Oregon.
"He would hide a terrarium, post clues on his Instagram page and then people would go and find it," said Mr Newell.
The reaction from people who have found one of Mr Newell's mini terrariums has been "very positive".
"Bar one, they have all messaged me and re-shared it on social media," said Mr Newell.
The postman is hoping to run his terrarium business full time, as he is currently working both jobs, and described making the plant creations as his "passion".
